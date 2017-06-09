Idaho officials prep for communication issues during eclipse

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials are concerned cellphone communications could be obstructed when massive crowds of people flock to eastern Idaho to witness the upcoming eclipse.

The Post Register reports the eclipse coming in August is expected to bring up to 500,000 people to the area. Emergency managers have been working to develop plans to deal with outages, as well as the host of other situations that could arise with such a large influx of visitors.

In 2013, authorities experienced communication issues when somebody drowned in the Snake River during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, where about 50,000 people were gathered.

Emergency responders have radios that aren’t tied to cell coverage, and they are even working to use ham radios as a backup.

