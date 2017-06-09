Idaho officials prep for communication issues during eclipse

June 9, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials are concerned cellphone communications could be obstructed when massive crowds of people flock to eastern Idaho to witness the upcoming eclipse.

The Post Register reports the eclipse coming in August is expected to bring up to 500,000 people to the area. Emergency managers have been working to develop plans to deal with outages, as well as the host of other situations that could arise with such a large influx of visitors.

In 2013, authorities experienced communication issues when somebody drowned in the Snake River during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, where about 50,000 people were gathered.

Emergency responders have radios that aren’t tied to cell coverage, and they are even working to use ham radios as a backup.

(Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com)

Related Articles

Scott Bedke (R) - Assistant Majority Leader
Regional News

House Speaker Bedke speaks out against accusations

February 21, 2017 KID News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke is speaking out against recent accusations of inappropriate behavior posted on a far-right blog. Redoubt News, an online publication favored by right-wing conservatives, published last week an […]

No Picture
Featured

Giant Salamander Now Official Idaho Emblem

April 3, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho giant salamander is now officially Idaho’s state amphibian. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter signed the legislation on Thursday. Fourteen-year-old Ilah Hickman has been lobbying state lawmakers to pass the bill for five years. Her dreams […]