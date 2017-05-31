New report reveals the word Idahoans misspell the most

May 31, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

A new report suggests Idahoans are among the top seven states in the nation who struggle to spell words one to five letters long.

Google Trends released a graphic Tuesday, May 30 in honor of Spelling Bee Week detailing America’s most misspelled words by state. Google Trends generated the results by analyzing searches that begin with “how to spell.” Idaho’s most misspelled word: quote.

Not only is Idaho the only state who misspells the word, it is also the only state with a grammatically-focused word.

Photo Courtesy: Google Trends via Twitter

Oregon is the only neighbor state who spells a word less than six letters wrong with their top misspelled word, sense. Other states in the same category include Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Rhode Island.

Only two states struggled to spell words more than 20 letters long. Both Massachusetts and West Virginia misspell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” from the Disney movie, Mary Poppins.

Words states struggled to misspell the most averaged between six to 10 letters.

 

