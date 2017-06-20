Idaho mom arrested, charged after daughter is hit with car

An Idaho mom has been charged after she allegedly hit her daughter with a car before the teen had a diabetic episode.

The Times-News reports 42-year-old Dana Strickland of Twin Falls was charged with aggravated battery Monday. Court documents say several people saw as Strickland hit her daughter and then peeled out of a front yard in her pickup truck.

The teen entered into diabetic shock shortly after and was later treated by medics.

Strickland told police that a man had been driving the truck at the time of the incident and claimed he was the one that hit her daughter.

Police determined that the accusation was false and arrested Strickland.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.

