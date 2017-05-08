Idaho man with lengthy criminal history runs for office

A candidate for an Idaho highway district board has a criminal history including admissions to grand theft, burglary, methamphetamine use and having sex with a minor.

The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday 34-year-old Samuel E. Clagg is running for the Canyon County Highway District Board after being convicted of two felonies and sex misdemeanors throughout the past 15 years.

Clagg had been able to register as a candidate because he has completed ordered prison, jail and probation time.

Clagg has spent about five months in a state prison, but he has been in and out of county jail for lesser violations. His latest felony conviction is more than 10 years old.

His will be up against David Lincoln in the May 16 election. Lincoln has been in office since 1988.

