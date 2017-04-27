Idaho man sentenced for hate crime in gay man’s killing

An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to a hate crime for his role in the death of a gay man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

KTVB-TV reports 23-year-old Kelly Schneider was sentenced Wednesday in connection with last year’s death of 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

The sentence for the hate crime charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation is in addition to a life term Schneider received earlier this month for first-degree murder.

He’ll serve at least 28 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole.

According to court documents, Schneider lured Nelson to a remote area and used steel-toed boots to kick Nelson repeatedly while Nelson begged for his life.

Nelson was then left alone and died after finding help at a home about half-mile away.

