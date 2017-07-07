Idaho man resentenced for 2011 killing of ex-wife

An Idaho man has been resentenced for killing his ex-wife in 2011.

The Lewiston Tribune reports 43-year-old Joseph A. Thomas Jr. was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison, with credit for six years served.

He was originally sentenced in 2011 to 25 years to life in prison.

Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said Thomas has shown an inability to hold his emotions when involved with women. He says Thomas had adequate time to stop his actions before killing Beth M. Irby-Thomas.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman says Thomas strangled Irby-Thomas while their sons slept in rooms just feet away. Coleman says Thomas then tried to misdirect law enforcement and clean up the crime scene.

