Idaho man pleads guilty of failing to report man’s death

Officials say an Idaho man admitted he was guilty of failing to report the death of another man after a fatal overdose.

The Idaho Statesman reports that 29-year-old Tommy Basco pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of failing to notify police of 19-year-old Charles Chambers’ death. Officials say he will be sentenced June 1 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Peyton was found dead inside a car parked at a national reserve in Boise. Investigations led police to Basco who told them Chambers had overdosed on heroin. After attempts to revive him, Basco says he took Chambers’ body to the reserve and left it in the car.

Officials have not released Chambers’ cause of death.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

]]>