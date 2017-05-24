Idaho man killed in police-involved shooting identified

Southwest Idaho authorities have identified Aaron M. Thompson as the Mountain Home man killed in a police-involved shooting at a trailer park.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead released the name Tuesday.

Hollinshead says a deputy and Mountain Home police officer responded to the trailer park in Mountain Home at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to check on a report of a man with a gun.

Hollinshead says the deputy and officer confronted a man matching the description and were attacked, with both the deputy and officer firing their weapons.

The deputy was stabbed twice and was taken to St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home with non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated and released.

The law enforcement officers are on administrative leave while Idaho State Police investigate.

]]>

Back to Home