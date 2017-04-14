Idaho man in critical condition after colliding with train

An 18-year-old northern Idaho man who authorities say appeared to try to beat a freight train to a railroad crossing was in critical condition Friday morning after being struck by the train.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by Austin Wiseman of Hayden was struck in the driver’s side door at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Kootenai Health has Wiseman listed in critical condition.

Authorities say a 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was treated at a hospital and released.

The sheriff’s office in a news release says witnesses reported Wiseman accelerating as he drove along a service road parallel to the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Officials say Wiseman turned southbound in front of the train without stopping at the crossing.

Officials estimate the train’s speed at 45 mph (72 kph).

