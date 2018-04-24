Idaho man gets probation for role following deadly shooting

Matthew McKetta

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man has been given five years of probation for his role in attempting to cover up the shooting death of a Washington man during a camping trip.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports 18-year-old Matthew McKetta was sentenced Monday and released from the Latah County jail.



McKetta pleaded guilty in January to charges of destroying evidence and principal to grand theft following the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves in northern Idaho in July.



Authorities say McKetta helped Keagan Tennant hide Reeves’ body and they stole a car from a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint before fleeing into northern Washington.



Tennant of Pullman was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison for killing Reeves.



McKetta apologized to the victim’s family in court, saying “what happened shouldn’t have happened.”