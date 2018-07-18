CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) – A southwestern Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his sixth DUI conviction.
Thirty-eight-year-old Roy D. Rico of Caldwell received the sentence Tuesday in 3rd District Court in Canyon County. He must serve six years before becoming eligible for parole.
Prosecutors sought a life sentence, contending that was the only way to protect the community.
Rico was arrested in November, and a blood draw found a blood-alcohol content of 0.255, more than three times the legal limit.
At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2015 DUI conviction. He also had felony DUI convictions in 2004 and 2011, as well as misdemeanor DUI convictions in 2001 and 2002.
Idaho man gets 30 years following 6th DUI conviction
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) – A southwestern Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his sixth DUI conviction.