Idaho man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man has been charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty for training roosters for cockfighting.

The Idaho Statesman reports that law enforcement arrested a 23-year-old Nampa man on Thursday on allegations that he was training and mutilating roosters for the purposes of cockfighting.

Carlos Angel was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 10 roosters were seized from his property in Canyon County on May 3, according to a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Angel was booked into the Canyon County jail and has since posted bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on June 6.

It’s not immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Officials say they’ve received information that illegal cockfights have been going on in the county and surrounding areas.