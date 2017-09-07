CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man who is accused of leaving a child in his car while he went to go drink at a bar has pleaded guilty.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 21-year-old Matthew Jaggi of Parma had previously pleaded not guilty to the accusation. By pleading guilty on Tuesday, the charge against Jaggi was reduced to misdemeanor injury to a child.
Police arrested Jaggi May 28 outside of a nightclub in Caldwell. Police say they found a child sitting alone in the back seat of Jaggi’s pickup truck. According to police, Jaggi left the child alone for about two-and-half hours. Police say they found the boy “hot, sweaty and covered in urine.”
Jaggi’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Idaho man accused of leaving child in car pleads guilty
