Idaho Lt. Governor seeks to study licensing requirements

May 22, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brad Little has signed an executive order directing a review of Idaho’s occupation licensing requirements.

Little, who was serving as acting governor Friday, says it’s been nearly 40 years since the state seriously considered changing how it issues licenses and it’s time to consider modernizing the system.

Each state agency will submit information on licensing renewal rules, prerequisites, costs and other details by July, 2018.

Idaho’s licensure system has received scrutiny over the years as lawmakers have debated individual licensing board changes. Some of the most heated debates during this year’s legislative session involved tweaks to state cosmetology licensing from lawmakers who used the argument to criticize government overregulation.

The bill was later vetoed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Little is a Republican candidate for governor in 2018.

