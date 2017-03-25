Idaho Legislature on track to adjourn next week

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature remains on track to adjourn next week after successfully whizzing through budget and policy bills on Friday without being bogged down by protests or political infighting.

Legislative leaders had hoped to finish their work and leave Boise this week. However, after a $320 million transportation plan failed in the Senate — coupled with a handful of House members forcing the body the read certain bills at length — leadership was forced to push their original estimate on when they would adjourn for the year.

However, the upcoming days for lawmakers are expected to be jam-packed with key policy proposals, including a possible new transportation funding compromise and tax cut proposals.