Idaho leaders assign lawmakers to address campaign laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top legislative leaders have formed a working group to study possible changes to the state’s campaign finance laws.

House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill announced Friday they want the group to find ways to increase transparency in the timing and reporting of campaign activity surrounding candidates, political action committees and lobbyists.

Bedke and Hill have also instructed the 10-member group to look at requiring personal financial disclosures for state lawmakers and implementing laws that prevent elected officials from immediately moving into similar roles in the private sector.

Hill said leadership has supported tightening the state’s campaign finance laws but ran out of time during this year’s legislative session.

Idaho has long received dismal marks for its loose campaign disclosure laws.