Idaho lawmakers’ 2017 session travel expenses tally $107,000

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have billed state taxpayers roughly $107,000 so far this year for travel expenses accrued during the 2017 legislative session.

The Associated Press obtained the information through a public records request for this year’s travel reimbursements for the 105 state lawmakers in the House and Senate. However, while many lawmakers have turned in their legislative travel reimbursement receipts, the Legislature doesn’t have a deadline on when expenses need to be submitted.

Republican Rep. Vito Barbieri from Dalton Gardens currently has received the highest in-state travel expenses for both House and Senate chambers, with a total of $7,100 in reimbursements.

Along with receiving travel reimbursements, state lawmakers earn around $16,600 each year and receive a per diem — which varies depending on where the lawmaker lives — when the Legislature is in session.