Idaho Labor Department: State population to near 2M by 2025

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — State analysts say Idaho’s population is expected to grow at a rate three times the national average over the next several years.

The projections from the Idaho Department of Labor suggestion that the number of people living in Idaho could reach more than 1.9 million by 2025 — roughly a 15 percent increase compared to 2015 numbers. Most of those new residents could be in the over 65 age group, according to the department’s projections, as more retirees move to Idaho.

The youth population is expected to grow more slowly, with department analysts pointing to declining birth rates and low numbers of families with kids moving to the state. That means that retirees could make up about a third of the state’s population in 2025.

Overall, the Department of Labor projects the state will grow by about 1.4 percent a year, which is nearly triple the national growth rate.