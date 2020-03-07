Idaho judge reduces Lori Vallow's bail to $1M during first court appearance

Lori Vallow made her first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Friday to face a laundry list of criminal charges after she was arrested last month and extradited from Hawaii.

Vallow, whose two children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan — have been missing since September 2019, is facing two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She has also been accused of resisting or obstructing police officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Following a request by Vallow’s defense team on Friday to lower her bail, the judge in the case reduced it from $5 million to $1 million and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor at all times, according to Fox 13.

Vallow is also prohibited from traveling outside the counties of Bonneville County, Jefferson County, Madison County or Fremont County.

She fled Idaho in November with her new and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, the author of several religious-themed novels about the end-times.

Vallow was later sought by authorities for defying a January court order to physically present her children before Idaho welfare workers or police in Rexburg, Idaho, within five days.

It was expected that Vallow was going to be formally charged on Friday.

If she were to use a bail bond, Vallow would have to pay $100,000 to secure her release.