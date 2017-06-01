Idaho insurance companies file to leave state exchange program

A Utah-based insurance company has filed to pull out of the Idaho insurance exchange program.

“BridgeSpan has filed their 2018 health insurance plans on May 12th, which was the filing date… They filed to no longer participate or offer their plans through the exchange, Your Health Idaho,” Weston Trexler, Bureau Chief Product of Review at the Department of Insurance, told KID Newsradio.

BridgeSpan, one of five insurance companies available on the Idaho exchange program Your Health Idaho, cited uncertainty and instability in the exchange, according to HealthInsurance.org

The decision to leave doesn’t mean Idahoans couldn’t go through BridgeSpan for their insurance, but would require people to approach the company directly and they would not be eligible for certain benefits by getting a policy through a company on the Your Health Idaho exchange.

"Individuals that purchase through Your Health Idaho may be eligible for a advance tax premium, that's premium tax credit," Trexler said. "If you don't shop through Your Health Idaho you can't receive that advanced premium tax credit."

But, Trexler says the filing is still preliminary and no official decisions will be made until August.

“It’s still much too early to many any of those types of arrangements,” Trexler said. “It’s still under review, the Department of Insurance is still in discussions with BridgeSpan and the other carriers. So once things are final in a couple months, then we could have some recommendations for what individuals may want to do.”

Trexler also said SelectHealth has filed to go off-exchange in a few counties in Idaho.

KID Newsradio has reached out to BridgeSpan for comment.