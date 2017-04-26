Idaho GOP congressman faces subdued crowd in 2nd town hall

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador faced a friendlier crowd Monday during his second town hall in Nampa.

Labrador, who represents Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, took questions for more than two hours in front of roughly 350 people.

Last week, Labrador faced a much more abrasive and combative crowd in Meridian, where he was asked questions on health care, President Donald Trump and immigration.

Labrador fielded similar questions Monday. He again reiterated that he wants to reduce the cost of health coverage while arguing that health care is not a basic human right.

The four-term congressman also said that he believes state would be better at managing public lands and that demands to see Trump’s tax returns were from people unhappy with election results.