Idaho fatal shooting suspect charged with gun crime

A man authorities are investigating in connection to a fatal shooting outside his home has been charged with illegally owning a gun as a convicted felon, but prosecutors say he could face more serious charges.

The Times-News reports 45-year-old Billy Duane Johnson is suspected of fatally shooting 38-year-old William Newton Scott on Friday. Scott was shot outside of Johnson’s home.

During the arraignment for Johnson’s gun crime, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw said there may be other charges coming, but none were filed as of Tuesday.

Johnson was not supposed to be in possession of a gun because of a 2004 conviction of battery or assault on a law enforcement officer.

Johnson is out of police custody after posting his $100,000 bail.

