Idaho Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s expects record attendance

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Scott Holmes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho is gearing up for an potentially record breaking attendance at the Idaho Falls annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“This year, we expect over 700 people to be at this walk,” Scott Holmes, chair of the Alzheimer’s Association in eastern Idaho, told KID NewsRadio. “So, if that’s the case that will make this the largest single event fundraiser in eastern Idaho.”

The event aims to bring awareness and raise funds to combat the growing impact of Alzheimer’s and Dementia in the United States. Holmes said Idaho is seeing a rise in cases across the state and will continue to see the upward trend in the next five to 10 years.

“There really is no treatment, no prevention, no cure for this awful disease and nationally about 5.7 million people have this disease which equates to about every 65 seconds, someone develops the disease in this country making it the sixth leading cause of death,” Scott Holmes said. “In Idaho, we have over 25,000 Idahoans with Alzheimer’s, and unfortunately, that’s expected to grow about 30 percent by the year 2025.”‘

While there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s, Holmes said, there are plenty of resources available to individuals and families impacted by the disease.

“Today, we offer 10 different support groups, monthly support groups across Eastern Idaho,” Holmes said. “We have monthly classes. We have a 24/7 help line with master level care consultants. We do advocacy in Boise every year and we also provide education to the healthcare community.”The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, September 15 at Snake River Landing from 10 AM to 2 PM. Full details can be found here.