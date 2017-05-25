As Idaho Falls temple tours end, local leaders report over 200,000 guests

With the rededication and cultural celebration of the Idaho Falls Temple on June 3 and 4, the local Idaho Falls temple authorities say the final number of people who toured totaled over 200,000.

Stephen Poulson, Church Media Relations Specialist for the Idaho Falls area, says there was no official goal for the number of visitors, but that “expectations were very well met,” with an estimated 225,000 people who toured the temple.

“There were people who have lived in the area for decades who were able to go experience the beauty of the temple,” Poulson said.

Tour buses transporting people from four different lots were, “constantly running,” Poulson said, from very early in the morning to late in the evenings, Poulson said. The Idaho Falls temple tours arranged for four pick up spots at local LDS chapels and had three buses running per location.

Now, church officials are preparing for the upcoming cultural celebration at the Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho on June 3. The dedication will follow the next day on June 4.

The Idaho Falls temple was closed in March 2015 for renovations. According to Mormon Newsroom, it reopened for public tours on Saturday, April 22 and continued through Saturday, May 20, 2017.

If you missed your chance to attend the Idaho Falls temple open house, view a gallery of the newly renovated temple below: