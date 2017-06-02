INTERVIEW: Local LDS Church public affairs director talks upcoming temple celebration and rededication

Stephen Poulson works as the Public Affairs Director for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Idaho Falls region. He joined Neal Larson and Cala Curtis on KID Newsradio to discuss the upcoming Idaho Falls Temple Cultural Celebration and Rededication on June 3-4.

Listen to the full interview below:

It’s going to be a full weekend for the southeast Idaho LDS community as thousands are expected to participate in the Idaho Falls Temple Cultural Celebration and Rededication, June 3-4.

The cultural celebration is scheduled to take place at the Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho and involves 46 stakes, 140,000 church members and more than 14,000 youth ages 12-18, according to Stephen Poulson, Public Affairs Director for the LDS Church in the Idaho Falls region.

“This will consist of dancing, it will consist of music, there’s a 500 youth choir that will be performing to recorded orchestra music, it will be a phenomenal performance,” Stephen Poulson, Public Affairs Director for the LDS Church in the Idaho Falls region, told KID Newsradio.

Poulson said the event is truly a “once in a lifetime event,” for the youth who are participating.

“It’s taken a big commitment from these young people to do this,” Poulson said. “These kids have been preparing for weeks and months, weekly practices, getting everything together…They will have the memory of doing this for the rest of their lives.”

Poulson says the event will include a script about the cultural history of the LDS influence in the Snake River Valley, “intertwined with drama, music, and dance.”

The event entitled, Temple by the River – Reflections, does require free tickets, but anyone can also watch the event at a local LDS church building or online: