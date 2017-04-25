Idaho Falls tackles city-wide feral cat problem

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls has a feral cat problem and now they have a plan to try and deal with it.

Officials say there are 2,500 feral cats in the city and it costs between $30,000 to $40,000 a year to euthanize the cats, according to Local News 8. Starting May 1, Animal Services will trap, neuter and release the animals in an attempt to control their numbers.

“We will ask for the public’s help,”Irene Brown, Animal Services manager, told Local News 8. “We don’t know where every colony is.”

According to Local News 8, the new plan will also allow the shelter to euthanize less animals. Currently, 60 percent of cats at the shelter have to be put down.

“The success rate is almost 100 percent,” Brown told Local News 8. “I don’t know any communities that have gone out at it at full force that haven’t seen success.”