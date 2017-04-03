Idaho Falls police search for subject in armed robbery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery just after 10:30 Saturday night at the Motel 6 on Broadway Avenue.

According to a police sergeant, the suspect robbed a guest of the hotel with a knife in the parking lot. Police said the suspect left the area headed east from the back of the hotel on a blue mountain bike.

The suspect was described as being a male in his mid-30’s, 5’5”, 150 lbs with a beard. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a hood.

Police said there were no cameras in the area where the robbery occurred, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.