Idaho Falls police react to FBI’s recent seizure of Backpage.com, encourage continued vigilance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Excitement.

That was the initial feeling Detective Jared Mendenhall had as he read a message from a co-worker announcing the FBI had seized Backpage.com under a new law meant to target companies facilitating human sex trafficking.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation called the effort and subsequent guilty plea by Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer, a strike at “the heart of the world of sex trafficking.” H.R. 1865 or Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, disrupted years of precedent used by Backpage to avoid lawsuits for facilitating human sex trafficking, especially of children.

“It is difficult to quantify the magnitude of this victory for victims of online sex trafficking. Passing FOSTA-SESTA was the only adequate legislative solution to the incredible injustices they have suffered. Survivors of sex trafficking spoke, and the Senate listened,” according to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. “For years classified advertising websites like Backpage built their business model on and profited from facilitating the criminal activity of sex trafficking. With the passage of FOSTA-SESTA, the days of total immunity for websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking are over.”

Mendenhall agreed and said Backpage played a significant role in the growing industry and in east Idaho.

“Backpage was one of the biggest websites being used for facilitating human trafficking,” Detective Jared Mendenhall, of the Idaho Falls Police Department, told KID Newsradio. “When it was taken down I felt like that was a really big step in the right direction.”

While Mendenhall applauded the seizure, he also quickly added shutting down Backpage and even Craiglists’ decision to remove their personal ads doesn’t mean the end of online human sex trafficking.

“Going forward, everybody needs to remember that it’s not going away,” Mendenhall said. “Human trafficking is not going to stop because Backpage was taken down…there already is and is going to be many, many webpages and websites…ready to pick up the mantle that Backpage left behind.”

East Idaho is not exempt from that reality either, Mendenhall said. Remaining safe requires vigilance while navigating life online.

“When you’re using different social media sites or other sites, you need to be as anonymous as possible,” Mendenhall said. “Use the privacy settings, think before you post, that’s a big one. Avoid in-person meetings. The traffickers, in order for them to traffick you, they’re going to have to meet you in-person at some point. Avoid posting anything that could embarrass you later, that could be used against you in some type of extortion or blackmail type situation. Remember, people aren’t always who they say they are, especially online.”

Mendenhall also said it’s important for people to report any suspicious activity online that looks like it could be sex trafficking.

“Documenting it is outstanding,” Mendenhall said. “Anyway they can find to document with a screenshot or a picture or anything else that they can do to document it. We all know the Internet changes as fast as anything, information that’s there one second can be literally there the next second.”

Mendenhall said anyone with information can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department anonymously or in-person.