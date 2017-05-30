Idaho Falls Police ask for help locating missing 5-year-old

The Idaho Falls Police Department needs the community’s help in locating a 5-year-old boy who went missing from the family’s home Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Idaho Falls police say Tucker Mertz, was missing from his parent’s home on the 1000 block of 10th Street in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning.

Tucker is a Caucasian male, approximately 4 ft. tall, 80 lb. He has brown eyes and brown hair that covers his ears. Authorities don’t know what the boy was wearing when he went missing. Police say Tucker has a speech impediment and may have difficulty communicating.

For any information on the whereabouts of Tucker Mertz, please call 911 or 529-1200.