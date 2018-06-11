Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director Named to National Board

– City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director Greg A. Weitzel has been named as a member of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Board of Directors.

“Greg is a valued member of our team here in the city and has played a key role in helping take our parks and recreation system to a whole new level,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, according to a city press release. “His election to the NRPA board highlights the professional work he has done for Idaho Falls. I also believe it will give him unparalleled access to national-level best practices that will benefit our city in addition to the NRPA is receiving the benefit of a high-performing professional. This is very exciting no matter how you look at it.”

According to the City of Idaho Falls, the NRPA Board of Directors is composed of up to 30 individuals from across the nation who demonstrate strong leadership skills, combined with passion and expertise in parks, recreation and conservation.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the NRPA Board of Directors representing Idaho Falls, southeastern Idaho and the mountain west,” said Greg A. Weitzel, Director, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department. “Helping to chart the future of parks, recreation and conservation in America is a great privilege and responsibility, I’m looking forward to this opportunity to serve,”