Idaho Falls names top four candidates for police chief position

The City of Idaho Falls has released the list of finalists to replace Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride.

The Post Register reports the four finalists were narrowed down from a list of 35 applicants. Only one candidate is from Idaho Falls, the others are from Missouri, Texas and Alaska. Chief Mark McBride came from a pool of 54 candidates according to the Post Register.

The candidates are:

• Chief Bryce Johnson (Junea Alaksa Police Department)

• Chief Robert Mock (Houston Independent School District)

• Lt. William Squires (Idaho Falls Police Department)

• Mark Francisco (Kansas City Police Department)

Local News 8 reports the next step in the process is to bring all of the candidates to Idaho Falls for a second round of interviews. Candidates will also undergo extensive background checks.

McBride announced his retirement earlier this year according to the Post Register. He was appointed as Idaho Falls Police Chief in 2013 by Mayor Jared Fuhriman, according to Local News 8.

“This has been somewhat tricky to plan given the many summer events requiring police leadership presence,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper told the Post Register at the time of the annoucement. “(McBride) will continue planning for a busy summer full of events, the budget process, as well as evaluating the possibility of a new police station.”

Idaho Falls is expecting high tourist traffic numbers with events planned including the Great American Eclipse and the annual 4th of July Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.