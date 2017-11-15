Idaho Falls Men Face Multiple Charges for August Attack

Three Idaho Falls men are facing drug and robbery charges for their part in an August 12 armed attack on two victims.
Zachary Hilde, Christian Sanchez, and Taylor McConeghy, all 19, were arrested and charged after they reportedly threatened a man with an AR-15 rifle and robbed him, according to a report in the Post Register.
An affidavit by Idaho Falls Police Department officer Sage Albright explains the two victims saw the three men approach the one of the victim’s home. Sanchez demanded the victims to empty their pockets. When they refused, Sanchez punched them both in the face. One of the victims ran into the apartment to call police as Sanchez continued to beat the other victim.
The report continues stating one of the victims then heard Sanchez tell Hilde to grab a gun from the car. Sanchez eventually pointed the gun at the victim’s head and threatened to kill him. Sanchez and Hilde also kicked the victim’s apartment door in and stole several items.
After the suspects fled in McConeghy’s car, police located them a few blocks away. Police found an AR-15 rifle, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and weight scales. The report also states that items stolen from the victim’s apartment were located in McConeghy’s car.