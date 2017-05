BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — An Idaho Falls man has died after his tractor-trailer rolled in Box Elder County, Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol tells Deseret News Charles P. Ganieany, 43, might have had a medical issue when the two empty tar tankers he was pulling went off the freeway and rolled. Police say Ganieany drove into the median, across two lanes of traffic and up a hillside before rolling back down.

According to Deseret News, he was pronounced dead at Bear River Valley Hospital.