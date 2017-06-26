Idaho Falls man in custody following motorcycle crash

June 26, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man in custody after Idaho State Police say he crashed his motorcycle.

Mickelo Harris, 42, of Idaho Falls was driving on Interstate 15 on Monday, June 26 when he took the 119 off-ramp and drove over to the left shoulder and lost control of his 1982 Honda Motorcycle. Police say Harris was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. 

He has been medically cleared, but Idaho State Police say he has been placed in custody with pending drug charges.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash is still under investigation.

