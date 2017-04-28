Idaho Falls High School surprises students in Rigby

Rigby High School students arrived at school to find an unexpected surprise, sticky notes and encouraging messages all over their front door and bathroom mirrors.

“I…thought the student council maybe did it,” one Facebook user wrote. “But they didn’t, Idaho Falls High School did! Bless your hearts, all of you that did this for Rigby! You guys rock!”

Notes scattered walls and windows with phrases like “you are my blessing,” “the Tigers love you, and know you’ll make a difference,” and a big banner that read “you are worth everything to me.”

“It’s so neat to see other schools come together when times get rough,” another Facebook user wrote. “This made me cry first thing this morning & makes my heart so happy!”

The show of support from Idaho Falls High School came after a Rigby High School student committed suicide and another attempted suicide. According to Local News 8, the sheriff’s office says the two incidents are not related.

View some of the notes in the gallery below: