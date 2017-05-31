Idaho Falls native donates $175,000 to help fund human rights classroom

Thanks to an Idaho Falls man’s donation of almost $200,000, the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, Idaho is one step closer toward expanding.

After recent vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial, Idaho Falls native, Greg Carr, presented the Wassmuth Center $175,000 to build the “Marilyn Shuler Classroom for Human Rights” in the Memorial, according to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The donation is just one in the outpouring of support to repair and protect the memorial. Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) entered a statement into the Congressional Record applauding the outpouring of support.

“Kindness, support and respect run deep in Idaho,” the Congressional Record states. “The response to the recent vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho, is the most recent example of the depth of compassion in Idahoans. Since the recent vandalism, considerable resources have poured in to repair and enhance the Memorial. Rather than responding with anger and hate, Idaho is moving forward with a positive spirit of renewal and inclusiveness.”

Carr has challenged Idahoans to match his donation by July 1 in order to break ground on the classroom this summer.