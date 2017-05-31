Idaho Falls native donates $175,000 to help fund human rights classroom

May 31, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

Thanks to an Idaho Falls man’s donation of almost $200,000, the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, Idaho is one step closer toward expanding.

Photo Courtesy: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

After recent vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial, Idaho Falls native, Greg Carr, presented the Wassmuth Center $175,000 to build the “Marilyn Shuler Classroom for Human Rights” in the Memorial, according to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The donation is just one in the outpouring of support to repair and protect the memorial. Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) entered a statement into the Congressional Record applauding the outpouring of support.

“Kindness, support and respect run deep in Idaho,” the Congressional Record states.  “The response to the recent vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho, is the most recent example of the depth of compassion in Idahoans.  Since the recent vandalism, considerable resources have poured in to repair and enhance the Memorial.  Rather than responding with anger and hate, Idaho is moving forward with a positive spirit of renewal and inclusiveness.”

Carr has challenged Idahoans to match his donation by July 1 in order to break ground on the classroom this summer.

Related Articles

Featured

Concordia University Receives ABA Approval

June 9, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Concordia University’s new Boise law school has been given provisional approval from the American Bar Association after nearly a yearlong delay. The approval announced Monday means that students graduating from the law […]

No Picture
Neal Larson Show Podcast

NLS – Friday Feb 12 2016

February 15, 2016 Neal Larson

Friday NLS… Purdue professor offers to rape pro-life college students. Pit bull issue follow up. Governor’s stance on faith healing. Democratic debate recap, http://www.richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/NLSPodcast02122016.mp3