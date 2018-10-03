Idaho Education Association Breaks Precedent, Endorses Little

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Education Association says they’re endorsing Idaho Lieutenant Governor Brad Little in his bid for Idaho’s top seat.

IEA’s endorsement breaks precedent as the organization has largely endorsed Democratic candidates in the past. But, IEA’s president Kari Overall said Little looks to be a strong candidate and advocate for education reform in the state. The group even showed up and sponsored a campaign fundraiser for Little in late August.

“At an Aug. 29 Little campaign fundraiser on the Basque Block in downtown Boise, Overall joined several other top IEA officials in attendance, wearing IEA T-shirts; the group was a co-sponsor of the event,” according to the Idaho Press.

Jordan told the Idaho Press she was “baffled,” by IEA’s decision to endorse the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

“What they don’t see or maybe have not taken the time to see is my platform on education, which is far superior to my opposition,” Paulette Jordan told the Idaho Press.

Little said he looks forward to working with IEA on several education issues, including creating a “children’s cabinet.”

“As you know, the relationship between the IEA and the majority party has been up and down over the years,” Little told the Idaho Press. “I told ‘em we’re going to have a ‘children’s cabinet’ that will meet on a regular basis, and they’ll be part of it.”

The election is Tuesday, November 6.