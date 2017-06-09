June 10 is free fishing day across Idaho

June 9, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Fishing enthusiasts may want to pull out the tackle and bait Saturday, June 10.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a state-wide Free Fishing Day, an annual event where everyone, including non-residents can fish without a license.

“While everyone gets to fish for free, the real point of the day is to help expose kids to the fun of fishing,” according to a press release by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fishing across the state is free, but the department has also stocked several locations with fish and are providing staff to teach novice anglers. All the sites will have loaner poles and plenty worms for bait.

“IDFG staff, volunteers and other civic groups will be on hand at the following fishing spots help teach youngsters to tie fishing knots, bait hooks, and cast properly,” according to the press release. “All the sites will have loaner poles to help kids get started, along with a generous supply of worms for bait. It is important that a parent or guardian accompany all children.”

Anyone under the age of 14 can fish for free all year.

 

Related Articles

Featured

Officals Endorse Sage Grouse Plan

April 22, 2015 KID News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have approved a plan to protect habitat for greater sage grouse on state endowment lands as part an effort to avoid a federal listing of the bird under the […]

Featured

Storm Continues to Hammer East Idaho

January 10, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen

East Idaho is under just about every winter weather warning imaginable. The National Weather Service says the winter storm hammering the region will continue until at least Thursday morning. Difficult driving conditions and flooding are […]

Featured

Idaho Gets Second Area Code

November 3, 2015 KID News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s signature 208 area code will soon co-exist with a new three-digit code starting in 2017. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission announced Monday that the state’s second area code will be […]