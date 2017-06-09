June 10 is free fishing day across Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Fishing enthusiasts may want to pull out the tackle and bait Saturday, June 10.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a state-wide Free Fishing Day, an annual event where everyone, including non-residents can fish without a license.

“While everyone gets to fish for free, the real point of the day is to help expose kids to the fun of fishing,” according to a press release by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fishing across the state is free, but the department has also stocked several locations with fish and are providing staff to teach novice anglers. All the sites will have loaner poles and plenty worms for bait.

“IDFG staff, volunteers and other civic groups will be on hand at the following fishing spots help teach youngsters to tie fishing knots, bait hooks, and cast properly,” according to the press release. “All the sites will have loaner poles to help kids get started, along with a generous supply of worms for bait. It is important that a parent or guardian accompany all children.”

Anyone under the age of 14 can fish for free all year.