Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Issues Safety Warning as Boating Season Starts

Boating season is getting underway as the weather in southeast Idaho warms up for the spring and summer months.

But, in addition to the sunshine and swimming, boating season can also bring injuries and in some cases, death.

Over the last forty years, Idaho historically averages nine recreation boating fatalities each year, David Dahms, Boating Program Manager for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said.

According to the 2015 Recreational Boating Statistics report, boating accidents in Idaho are at a five-year low.

“There’s a variety of reasons why people die in boating accidents,” Dahms said. “I would say the most common reason is, someone falling off a boat and they’re not wearing a life jacket and then they succumb to cold water and then quickly drown.”

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department responded to a multiple fatality boating accident in early May where three people died of hypothermia in Palisades Reservoir after their boat capsized. All three were wearing life jackets, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Dahms says drowning while wearing a life jacket is a rare instance and life jackets generally improve safety on the water. On average, 23.4 percent of people wear a life jacket while on board a boat, according to 2015 Life Jacket Wear Rate Observation Study.

Wearing a life jacket, Dahms says, is vital to increasing the safety of your boating experience.

“We recommend that people always wear a life jacket,” Dahms said. “There’s lots of cold water, especially in spring, but even in the summer, water is extremely cold. When somebody falls into cold water, they become incapacitated very quickly and often drown.”

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has made life jackets accessible to boaters everywhere and anyone can find their nearest Life Jacket station by visiting this site.

In addition to wearing a life jacket, Dahms says boaters should be aware of their surroundings.

Collisions with other boats or objects, like rocks or docks, accounted for almost 31 percent of boating

accidents in 2015, according to the report. Dahms also says boaters must be careful not to overload the water craft and should have the right safety equipment on board.

“Everybody should be aware of the equipment that they need to have on board to keep themselves

safe,” Dahms said. “We have a new web based app [My Boat] and people can enter some basic information about their boat and receive an email or text about the equipment they need on their boat to keep themselves safe.”

The My Boat web app was released in Spring 2016 and can be accessed here.