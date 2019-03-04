Idaho Day 2019 celebrates state’s towns and cities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s cities and towns are in the spotlight during the state’s annual Idaho Day celebration.

The theme for Idaho Day 2019 is “My Town Idaho.” During Idaho Day, the Idaho Historical Society is encouraging people to highlight what makes their towns special. Facebook and Twitter users took to social media to talk about their love of the fresh mountain air, the small community feel of their town and the state’s abundant hot springs.

“Like Linden Bateman, and apparently Wendy Horman, my family is also from Carey, Idaho,” former Senator Branden Durst wrote on Twitter. “I have my great-grandmothers 8th grade diploma from there. #idleg #idpol #IdahoDay.”

Former Representative Linden Bateman addressed the Idaho Legislature on Monday, March 4.

“Former Rep. Linden Bateman (who championed the creation of Idaho Day) continues the celebration by telling the story of Idaho’s first town, Franklin,” the Idaho House Republican Caucus wrote on Twitter. “Its founders didn’t realize they were even in Idaho for 12 years.”

Politicians, government agencies, businesses and individuals have taken to social media to celebrate their love of the entire Gem state. Congressman Mike Simpson shared fun facts about the state’s unique history on his Twitter account.

“When President Abraham Lincoln signed the Idaho Territory into existence on March 4, 1863 it contained all of present-day Montana and almost all of present-day Wyoming as well,” Senator Crapo said on Twitter.

View the graphic below to see other #IdahoDay tweets.