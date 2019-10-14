Idaho County officials trying to identify skeletal remains

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in north-central Idaho are trying to find the identity of skeletal remains found by beachcombers along the Salmon River.



The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says the beachcombers found a few small pieces of bone in September that were under the high-water mark of an eddy and nearly covered under sand and silt.



The sheriff’s office says the site was excavated earlier this month and nearly an entire skeleton was found of an adult was found. The remains have been turned over to anthropologists from the University of Idaho for testing.



Officials don’t yet know how long the remains were there.