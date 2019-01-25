Idaho Commission on the Arts looking to help artists receive grants

Courtesy: Idaho Commission on the Arts

BOISE – The Idaho Commission on the Arts is looking to make it easier for tradition and folk artists to receive fellowship grants from the state.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday unanimously approved a rule change requested by the commission that will give cowboy poets, saddle makers, Basque dancers, Native American tradition bearers and others a better shot at the $5,000 fellowship grants.

If it becomes law, the rule will create a new category specifically for folk artists and add a sixth five thousand dollar fellowship.