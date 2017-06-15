Idaho candidate drops governor’s race to run for Congress

Russ Fulcher was formerly a candidate for Idaho’s gubnetorial seat. On Thursday, June 15, he announced his decision to leave the governor’s race and pursue the Congressional Seat for District 1 – an area where he won the majority during his run for governor in 2014. Russ Fulcher joined Neal Larson and Cala Curtis on KID Newsradio to talk about his decision.

Listen to the full interview below:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former state Sen. Russ Fulcher says he’s dropping out of the 2018 gubernatorial race to run for Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District seat.

The surprise announcement comes just weeks after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor rather than seek re-election in his conservative-dominant congressional district.

Fulcher, a Republican, said Thursday he decided to switch campaigns because he and Labrador should serve in complimentary roles.

Labrador says he’s endorses Fulcher’s decision.

Fulcher narrowly lost to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2014 despite winning all three of Idaho’s most populated counties — all of which are in the 1st Congressional District. Otter is not seeking re-election in 2018.

The only other Republican running for the congressional seat is former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy.