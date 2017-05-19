Idaho bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia

WARDELL, Va. (AP) — A bicyclist from Idaho was struck and killed by a truck that fled the scene in southwest Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that 54-year-old David Earl Christensen of Burley, Idaho, was cycling early Thursday when he was struck from behind.

Police say the striking vehicle drove away without stopping. Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are looking for a Ford F250 or larger truck, manufactured between 2011 and 2016. It likely has damage to the front and passenger side.