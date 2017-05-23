Idaho awarded funds in Target data-breach settlement

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has been awarded funds in a settlement with Target after a 2013 data breach affected over 60 million customers.

Idaho will receive $192,956 from the $18.5 million settlement to cover fees and investigative expenses.

The 2013 breach affected 140,000 Idaho payment card accounts and contact information for approximately 280,000 Idaho customers. According to a press release, the breach allowed attackers to collect consumers’ full names, telephone numbers, email and mailing addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates, verification codes, and encrypted debit PINs.

As a result of the settlement, Target is required to maintain an information security program and retain an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment for Target, according to a press release.

According to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the settlement includes 46 states and the District of Columbia.