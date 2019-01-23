Idaho $1,000,000 raffle winner claims prize

Idaho Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A man from Shoshone, Idaho took a little while to realize he was the holder of a $1,000,000 winning ticket from the Idaho Lottery.

After looking at the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winning number for a couple of weeks, knowing it was sold from a community where he had bought tickets, and thinking the winning number looked familiar, Mark Hubbs finally checked his winning ticket two weeks after the Lottery announced this year’s winning numbers.

“I knew I had a couple of tickets with the 2200 as the first few numbers,” explained Hubbs on how he finally checked his tickets. “But that number just looked awfully familiar. But I kept thinking, it’s too good to be true.”

Last Thursday, he finally pulled ticket 220063 out of his play slip holder and checked it. Sure enough, he was holding the $1,000,000 winner bought during the Idaho Lottery’s “Buy One Get One” Christmas Eve special on December 24, 2018 from the Maverik on Blue Lakes.

“I tried to buy one Raffle ticket every 10,000 tickets, but that day ticket sales were really fast, so after shopping in Twin, I stopped into the Maverik there on Blue Lakes to get a couple more just in case they were sold out,” continued Hubbs. “It was the best decision.”

“This is life-changing money,” added Hubbs. “I plan to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing. I want to do it right.”

For selling the winning ticket, the Maverik Store on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery of $20,000. Since 2010, six of the last nine top prize winners from the game Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold at a Maverik store in Idaho.