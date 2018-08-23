'I feared him,' Kentucky woman testifies in retrial of 'nose job' murder case

A Kentucky woman who told police she gave her boyfriend “the nose job he wanted” after allegedly shooting him in the face in 2012, told prosecutors Wednesday that the act was in self-defense.

Shayna Hubers was convicted of murder April 23, 2015 and sentenced to 40 years in prison. But the conviction was overturned Aug. 25, 2016, when a juror on her trial was found to have a prior felony conviction.

Testifying on Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court, Hubers, 27, recounted the details leading up to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Hubers said she and Poston, an attorney from Fort Mitchell, Ky., first met at a Lexington bar on April, 8, 2011.

“I remember thinking that he had a strong personality. I feared him,” she said in her testimony, Cincinnati’s FOX 19 reported. “I felt like I need to do what he was telling me to do.”

“I remember thinking that he had a strong personality. I feared him. I felt like I need to do what he was telling me to do.” – Shayna Hubers, accused of fatally shooting boyfriend

Hubers testified that their relationship had been wrought with abuse. In one incident, Hubers said, Poston threw her out of a condominium onto the porch. When she tried to get back inside, Hubers said Poston repeatedly slammed the door on her body.

The two reportedly dated on and off for a year. But things took a turn a for the worse in the fall of 2012.

“He wanted me to be his incognito girlfriend and he wanted me to talk 25 percent less, he always said I talked too much. And he wanted me to get a hobby while I was at his condo and he wanted me to also to agree to have threesomes with other girls,” she said.

On Oct. 12, 2012, Hubers allegedly shot Poston six times at his Highland Heights condominium.

David Eldridge, Hubers’ attorney, argued that references made to her initial trial violated the judge’s decision that it would not affect her retrial. He argued for a mistrial, but the motion was thrown out by the Circuit Court Judge, the Enquirer reported.

Hubers will face questions from the prosecution on Thursday about what happened the night Poston was killed, FOX 19 eported.