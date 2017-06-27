I-84 closed until further notice due to wildfire

A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 84 closed today in both directions between the Interstate 86 junction and the Utah border.

The Idaho Transportation Department said the closure is due to a wildfire burning in southeastern Cassia and southwestern Oneida Counties.

The Milemarker 271 fire started Monday evening.

ITD said all I-84 traffic should detour to I-15 in eastern Idaho or to U.S. 93 south from Twin Falls to I-80 at Wells, Nevada.

BLM is fighting the fire, but there is no estimated time for reopening.

Motorists are encouraged to go to 511.idaho.gov for updated information.

