Husband of woman accused of killing her child jumps to his death from New York City hotel

The estranged husband of the Queens mom suspected of savagely beating their twin toddlers — one fatally — flung himself to his death from the top of a Midtown hotel, where his twisted body was discovered on Saturday, police sources told The Post.

Mohammad Torabi, 31, was found at 1:20 p.m., sprawled atop a third-floor air-conditioning unit at the Renaissance New York Hotel on East 57th Street.

Police believe he plunged from the roof of the 17-story hotel sometime Friday and had been dead for a day before he was spotted.

The unemployed Manhattan man left behind no note, but police say they are investigating the death as a suicide.

News of Torabi’s death came as his wife, Tina, 30, sat in Rikers for the near-fatal beating of their 13-month-old son, Kian — and as coroners prepared an autopsy report on his twin sister, Elaina, who was found dying in the family’s Flushing home on Wednesday night.

Both twins suffered “severe body trauma,” police have said.

