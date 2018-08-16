Husband confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters: reports

A Colorado man confessed Wednesday to killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, a day after authorities launched an investigation into their mysterious disappearance, reports said.

Chris Watts, 33, admitted killing 34-year-old Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, FOX31 Denver reported, citing a family source.

Two law enforcement officials reportedly told the Denver Channel that Watts confessed to the killings, and that authorities believe they know the location of the bodies.

Watts was detained and awaiting charges, authorities in the town of Frederick tweeted early Thursday.

A pickup truck was towed from outside the Watts’ home Wednesday night, FOX31 reported. A makeshift memorial was also set up outside the family’s home overnight, the station said.

The mother and daughters were first reported missing in Frederick, about 30 miles north of Denver, on Monday. Local police asked for the public’s assistance the following day. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI later joined the investigation.

Nickole Utoft, a close friend of Shanann Watts, told FOX 31 she had last seen Watts at her home about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. The two planned to get together later that day.

When Shanann Watts didn’t answer her phone, Utoft said she called police.

Shanann Watts’ purse, keys and phone were found at the home during a welfare check.

Chris Watts had told reporters earlier Wednesday that he was traumatized by the disappearance and was hoping for his family’s safe return.

“It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is,” he said at the time. “She said she was going to a friend’s house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague.”

Town officials were expected to provide an update Thursday at 10:30 a.m., according to the Denver Channel.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.